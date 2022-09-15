A new principal was hired to Linden High School in Marengo County during a meeting of the Linden Board of Education.
According to the Demopolis Times, Antwone Motley comes from the Selma City Schools system.
Motley was voted in unanimously by a screening committee after they interviewed him.
