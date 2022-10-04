Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) recently welcomed the arrival of Patrick Reagan, DO, who joins Dr. Richard Johnson’s team at the Surgical Specialty Associates.
“We are excited to have Dr. Regan join Dr. Johnson’s team at the Vaughan Surgical Specialty Associates and anticipate improved and expanded surgical services to this community as a result of their collaboration,” said VRMC CEO David McCormack.
“Dr. Johnson has been a devoted provider for years serving as general surgeon to our community, and the addition of Dr. Regan to his team will only enhance the patient experiences and outcomes at our clinic.”
Regan comes from Weatherby Locums in Indiana after completing his general surgery residency at Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania, said a press release from VRMC.
He earned his doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as a master’s degree in forensic science from Drexel University College of Medicine.
He also has a bachelor’s of science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh while working as an emergency medical technician at St. Luke’s Hospital in Pennsylvania.
“Adding Dr. Regan to our team at Vaughan Surgical Specialty Associates elevates the services we can provide to those requiring surgical procedures to improve their health and well-being,” said Johnson.
“Our clinic will not only benefit from an extra pair of skilled hands, but Dr. Regan also brings a complementary skillset that will allow us to expand access and quality care to our community.
Regan said, “I’m looking forward to getting to know our patients and their families and helping our team at Vaughan Surgical Specialty best meet the needs of those needing surgical procedures."
“We are a vital resource to ensure the health and well-being of our community, and I’m excited to be a part of a team dedicated to helping improve our patient’s lives.”
