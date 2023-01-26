Gov. Kay Ivey recently appointed a new district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit that includes Pike County.
James Tarbox was named to the position after his predecessor, Tom Anderson, retired according to Alabama Political Reporter.
Tarbox is an attorney from Enterprise.
Read the Alabama Political Reporter story here.
