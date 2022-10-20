Several new trail signs were recently unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro to encourage healthy living.
The project was led by SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator Shalong Hamilton in a partnership between the Hale County Alabama Extension Office's Live Well Alabama Program and the City of Greensboro.
The signs feature messages to encourage exercise, healthy eating and beverage choices.
"Our local parks and trails are very important community assets. Through parks and trails, local citizens participate in physical activity, community engagement, and environmental and mental health benefits," said the office's Facebook page.
"In addition, our parks and trails also help reduce stress, foster community interaction, and serve as a resource for addressing today’s public health concerns."
See here for more photos of the unveiling.
