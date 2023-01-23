Selma High announced early graduation for nine seniors who completed their high school requirements.
Seven of the seniors also completed dual enrollment courses at Wallace Community College Selma.
They will receive their high school diplomas Friday.
Students are Amyrrean Acoff, Rikyah Chappell, Shaliya Frison, Ke'Erica Glover, Erica Goldsby, Chase Miree, Charles Oliver, Daysha Smith and Madison Smith.
