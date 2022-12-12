The ninth man among others who were found guilty for trafficking drugs in Macon County has been sentenced.
According to Alabama News Network, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI in 2018 launched an investigation into a group calling itself the 31 Boys.
During the investigation the members of the 31 Boys were suspected of selling marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, which was reportedly tested at 99% purity.
Trenton Rashad Daniel, 28, of Pike Road, was sentenced on Dec. 7 to 192 months and five years of supervised release.
Others were sentenced earlier this year, beginning in April. They are:
Jerrod Moss, 28, of Opelika, was sentenced to 168 months.
Davorious Marquise Ferrell, 26, of Auburn, was sentenced to 111 months.
Kiam Tyrek Lowery, 23, of Tuskegee, was sentenced to 60 months.
Ricardo Devon Sheriff, 37, of Tuskegee resident, was sentenced to 63 months.
Michael Javon Daniel, 28, of Tuskegee, was sentenced to 240 months.
Ladarius Dontae Davis, 33, of Tallassee, was sentenced to 120 months.
Tre’von Miquel Lyles, 22, of Tuskegee, was sentenced to 42 months.
Marcus Joquin Williams, 24, of Tuskegee, was sentenced to 147 months.
Read the full story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.