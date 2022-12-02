The Skills for Success program of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) for no-cost job training in construction is available statewide.
Training is done in two parts. One is online where interactive learning is "self-paced". Afterwards students complete 16 hours of in-person training at any of Alabama's 24 community colleges.
“The number one challenge for most businesses right now is finding and retaining a skilled workforce,” said Chris Stricklin, Chief Technology Officer for Dunn Companies. “Skills for Success training, developed through partnership with industry partners, is the most innovative in the nation."
"We are working together for a better tomorrow for our individuals, companies, industries, communities, our state and our nation. Together this will revolutionize our social dialogue and develop career routes with progression pathways.”
According to a press release, 1,500 Alabamians have signed up for training. The program aims to help alleviate a shortage of workers in the industry.
“Alabama is facing a critical shortage of skilled workers. By delivering rapid training, Skills for Success quickly provides the trained workforce employers need to fill in-demand jobs,” said Keith Phillips, Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development for the Alabama Community College System.
“Our community colleges have partnered with Alabama’s businesses and industries to develop these courses, so they provide job-specific training that leads to employment right away.”
See the ACCS Innovation Center's page here for more information.
