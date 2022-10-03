Imagine coming home after going to the movies with your family to find your home completely engulfed in fire and burning to the ground. You now have only the clothes on your back. This happened to Lewis family Saturday night.
Bryan and LaQuenna Lewis, who is founder of Love Is What Love Does nonprofit that serves the Black Belt, pulled up to their home at 230 Franklin Street in Selma after being out with their four children to find it “already on fire and the fire department and everyone working hard. We literally watched the second floor fall into the first floor. It really hit me when one of the firefighters asked me where the kitchen was located. You can’t tell where anything was the home is so badly burned.”
It is unclear what started the fire, she said.
After being the one helping others, Lewis now finds herself on the other side in need of a home and replacement of basic items. Friends have begun taking donations of items and money.
Lewis’ nonprofit serves poverty-stricken communities and disadvantaged people Dallas, Perry and other Black Belt counties. Love Is What Love Does helps the homeless find shelter, the hungry have food and youth stay out of trouble and on the right path.
The Lewis family is staying in a motel right now. “I haven’t even gotten my thoughts together yet. Honestly, I don’t know if it has hit me yet.”
But her biggest concern is getting finances in order and getting a place to live. Her next worry is neutralizers for her kids. She has four children ages 2, 8, 12 and 15. She said insurance said they may replace one of the three neutralizer machines but that will take time and the need is immediate. She has gotten some clothing items but still needs more. Lewis said she has had an offer of a bed, but right now she has nowhere to put it. But she thanks the person offering. “We need financial help, help replacing the medical equipment and clothes.”
“I can’t even begin to think about replacing items lost. It was a two-story house filled with things accumulated over the years.” Lewis said she thanks God that it is only material things that were lost; no one was injured in the fire.
“I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have my children anymore.” Lewis concluded with, “Love on one another, whether you know them or not because love truly is what love does.”
To make a donation for the Lewis family, please contact her at 334-553-4239.
