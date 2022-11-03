The November 1st Saturday Selma event will take place on Nov. 5.
This event will pay tribute to Bobby Brown, a man who "loved music, his family, friends and community."
Visitors are encouraged to bring instruments to "play" tribute to Brown at the occasion, which will feature the usual around of art for sale, food trucks and live music.
Food trucks will be provided by Sweet Advantages, Uncle Clyde and the Tally-Ho Street Kitchen.
1st Saturday Selma begins at 12 p.m. at Play Selma on 1122 Water Avenue. For updates, see the Facebook page here.
