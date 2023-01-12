The tornado that ripped through Selma on Thursday had winds of more than 100 mph, according to a National Weather Service official.
NWS told the Selma Sun on Thursday while meeting with the media at the Dallas County Courthouse that there is a lot of damage around town and damage seen so far indicates winds "in excess of 100 mph," which would indicate at least an EF-2 tornado. He said they will be on the ground Friday to survey the damage and measure width, length and magnitude and give an official rating of the storm.
The National Weather Service first issued the tornado warning for Dallas County at 11:32 a.m. when a storm coming out of Wilcox County showed signs of rotation, dude said. At 12:15 p.m., the radar showed a debris signature and determined there was a radar confirmed tornado on the ground. By 12:19, they put a "debris considerable" tag on the storm as the debris registered at 16,000 feet in the atmosphere.
There are no reported fatalities so far, but there are injuries that they are hearing injuries are minor.
