Survey teams from National Weather Service (NWS) have determined that a tornado touched down in Marengo County on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
According to Alabama News Network, the tornado was an EF1 with an estimated peak wind of 110 mph. Its path length was 15.49 miles and width was 525 yards.
It touched down at 1:11 a.m. and ended at 1:30 a.m. in the woods of southern Marengo County. There were no fatalities or injuries.
The tornado crossed over to approximately County Road 47, causing damage to trees and to buildings along its way until dissipating shortly before County 25.
Read the full story by Alabama News Network here.
