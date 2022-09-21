Oct. 1 marks the start of the fiscal year for the city of Selma, which is bringing changes for garbage customers, business owners and property owners.
Last year, the city required all property owners to pay for garbage pickup. But you can be exempt from the mandatory fees for garbage service if you can show that the family’s income is derived solely from Social Security. The city of Selma will open its annual Garbage Exemption program on Oct. 1, and it will remain open until Dec. 29.
To be exempted from the fees, you must be the property owner, Social Security must be your sole source of income, and you must live in the city limits or police jurisdiction. You can apply on the city of Selma website at www.Selma-Al.gov or by going to the tax and license office in City Hall.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.