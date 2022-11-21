October's unemployment rate had a slight uptick, going from 2.6% to 2.7%, representing 61,760 unemployed persons.
“Despite the challenging economic climate nationally, Alabama continues holding steady. At 2.7 percent, we are now supporting more jobs than at any point in our state’s history,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.
“Our wages continue to move in the right direction, more world-leading firms are relocating here every day, and our workforce development efforts are producing newly credentialed workers almost every day. It’s more than apparent that we have much to be thankful for as we head into the holiday season."
Wage and salary employment increased 46,600 over the year. Notable gains were seen in the education and health services sector at more than 11,700, the professional and business services sector at more than 9,500 and the manufacturing sector at more than 6,800.
In October wage and salary employment increased by 17,100 and gains were made in the professional and business services sector at more than 3,900, the government sector at more than 3,600 and the trade, transportation and utilities sector at more than 2,600.
Among "record" highs were private wages increasing $1,017.98, as well as wages in the construction industry, the trade, transportation and utilities industry, and the professional and business services industry.
“Alabama experienced remarkable job growth, both over the month and over the year, in October,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This growth actually set a brand-new record in Alabama for how many jobs our economy is supporting. We have nearly 47,000 more jobs now than we did last year. That’s extremely encouraging.”
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 9.6%, Lowndes County at 6.6% and Perry County at 6.5%.
Selma's rate dropped from 8.5% to 7.2% in October.
