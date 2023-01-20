The Dallas County Jail took a direct hit from Jan. 12’s EF2 tornado, but Sheriff Mike Granthum said he still thinks his officers and his inmates were “lucky.”
“We were lucky. We were blessed,” Granthum said. “We had zero injuries. We didn't even have to pass out a Band-Aid.”
Granthum said the jail had about 150 inmates, including fewer than 20 juveniles, on Jan. 12. “These young men and women were scared to death,” Granthum said, referring to the inmates. “We had people who probably never said a prayer in their life saying prayers.”
Granthum said his deputies secured the jail as soon as the storm passed. “We surrounded the area with officers,” Granthum said. “We made sure we had the whole perimeter surrounded. But we had no problems with the inmates.” No inmates escaped, he said.
The jail staff called sheriff’s offices throughout the state to find places for all the Dallas County inmates to go. All 150 inmates were placed in less than five hours, Granthum said.
“We have inmates all the way from north Alabama to south Alabama, which is a logistical nightmare, because these inmates still have to go to court,” Granthum said. He said the inmates’ money and belongings have been transferred to their new facility.
Granthum said three teams of two correctional officers are checking on each inmate in their new lock up. Families of inmates can find out where they are being held by calling the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at 334-874-2530.
Most of the damage is to the roof, but that led to a lot of other interior damage, according to Granthum. “We have no power. (The tornado) destroyed our generator,” Granthum said. “We had water coming down the walls. We were in ankle-deep water on the floors. The floors are going to be ruined. We have paint peeling off the wall. It’s (the jail) destroyed.”
Granthum said they are waiting on the county’s insurance provider to decide if the jail will be repaired or rebuilt. “The thing that scares me if we repair is the mold problem,” Granthum said. “I’m sure if we repair, they can get rid of that.” The decision to rebuild or repair will be made by the Dallas County Commission because they own the structure, not the Sheriff’s department, according to Granthum.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Department has secured the contents of the now-vacant jail. “We have medicine in here and hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of electronic equipment,” Granthum said. Equipment that kept tabs on inmates’ movements, mugshot cameras, DUI equipment have to be protected from theft and from damage, he said.
Even without a local jail, Granthum said lawbreakers, especially looters and scammers, will be apprehended and locked up by his office or the Selma Police Department. “People are hurting right now. There’s no need to steal,” Granthum said.
As for those stealing copper from damaged homes, Granthum said recyclers aren’t taking suspicious metals. “I was at Coastal Recycling yesterday, and they’re not taking loads of copper like that,” Granthum said. “I saw them turn away copper thieves. And we were able to make an arrest. You’re not going to sell any copper here, so there is no need to steal it.”
Jail or no jail, Granthum said that thieves will eventually be brought to justice. “There’s a God out there right now,” Granthum said. “So, you will have to answer for it someday.”
