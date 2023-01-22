The office of family medicine physician Dr. Ernest I. Okeke at 901 J.L. Chestnut Boulevard was a cornerstone of the community for 37 years.
The Jan. 12 tornado changed all that.
Okeke, his office manager, his nurse and two patients climbed out of the wreckage of the office after the tornado removed the building’s roof, shattered glass and knocked down the walls, according to his daughter, family physician Chinwe Okeke. No one was injured.
An hour later, Ernest Okeke caught a ride to Vaughan Regional Medical Center to treat those injured by the storm. His car was buried under the rubble of the office, Chinwe Okeke said.
Dr. Ernest I. Okeke’ s family medicine clinic will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Medical Arts Building #1, adjacent to Vaughan Regional Medical Center. The front of the building says Frist-Howell Building.
Office Manager Yolanda Howard can be contacted at 334-267-9403.
“My proudest accomplishment is being the daughter of a man who survived a tornado and went to the hospital (one hour after the tornado hit) to care for patients,” Chinwe Okeke said in an email to the Selma Sun.
