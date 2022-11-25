Old Cahawba Archaeological Park will host its annual Christmas, Crafts and Cookies on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event will have visitors learn the history of how the people of Old Cahawba celebrated the holidays and will be able to make their own Christmas ornaments.
Participants will meet at the visitor center on the day of the event.
Tickets are $8 per person and can be bought at the visitor center or by calling 334-872-8058.
