Old Cahawba Archeological Park will host its "Road to Freedom" Wagon Tour on Feb. 4 as part of Black History Month.
The tour will address Black history of the former Alabama capital beginning with slavery to the post-slavery and will feature Crocheron Columns, the African Methodist Episcopal Church ruins, the Fambro house, Barker’s slave quarters, and others.
“I like to start this tour by asking participants to consider what they would do if suddenly, for the first time, they were told they were free,” said Site Director Linda Derry. “Then, as we tour historic locations throughout the park, we discover the first freedoms that Cahawba’s newly emancipated people sought. This can be a humbling experience.”
The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Seating is limited to 28 people.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the park at 334-875-2529.
