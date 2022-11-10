The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated in Selma has announced their activities for 2022 Achievement Week.
This occasion is observed every November to recognized those who have "contributed to the community uplift." The 2022 event will focus on issues of gun violence, drug use and poverty.
"Over time, we have witnessed several problems that have affected the very communities that we serve. It would be a major disservice if we chose not to act nor do our part in the quest for solutions," said local chapter president Basileus Calvin Marshall.
"Our achievement week aims to focus on four things- Reclamation, Fundraising, Friendship, but most important of all Community. In doing so, we are asking for the community to join us in our efforts."
See below for a list of activities:
Nov. 13: Worship at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church on 1510 Tremont St.
Nov. 14: Morning prayer walk from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Selma High School on 2180 Broad St.
Nov. 15: "Let's Talk Selma" roundtable discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anchor on 15 Franklin St.
Nov. 16: Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at 3 p.m. at 536 Washington St.
Nov. 17: "Good Bruh Night: Founders Day Edition" 1206 W. Highland Ave.
Nov. 18: Purple and Gold Ball at Pride of Alabama Elks Lodge on 4304 Water Ave.
