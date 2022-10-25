The Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold its Annual Purple & Gold Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
The ball will take place at the Pride of Alabama Elks Lodge on 4804 Water Avenue in Selma. Attire is semi-formal.
Tickets are $30 for singles and $50 for couples. Proceeds will go towards providing scholarships.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite, from CashApp at $OmegaChi1957 or by contacting any of the fraternity's members.
For questions, email OmegaChi1957@outlook.com.
