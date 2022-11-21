A man died during a crash that took place outside of Selma on Saturday.
According to WSFA, the accident was a head-on collision that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Highway 80, west of Selma.
Carlton E. Moore, of Selma,44, died after his vehicle crashed head-on with another. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.