With the holidays taking their toll by now, and a weekend of college and professional football ahead – not to mention New Year’s – the time is right for a simple, savory dish that can carry you through the final days of the season.
This one-pot meal can be ready to feed the whole family in less than 30 minutes.
Live Well Alabama’s One Pot Chili Mac takes a traditional favorite and adds more vegetables for flavor. Look for Alabama-grown bell peppers to make it even better.
“This recipe is a great way to use up any vegetables that may be left over in the fridge, which helps cut back on food waste,” said Sofia Sanchez, Alabama Cooperative Extension System specialist and a registered dietitian.
One Pot Chili Mac
Ingredients
- ½ pound ground beef.
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped.
- One 8-ounce can of tomato sauce.
- One 15-ounce can tomato puree.
- 1 cup dry elbow macaroni.
- ½ cup green pepper, finely chopped.
- ¼ cup water.
- 1 tablespoon chili powder.
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt.
- ½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded.
Directions
In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef and onion until the meat is brown and onion is tender. Drain fat.
Stir in the tomato sauce, tomato puree, uncooked macaroni, pepper, water, chili powder and garlic salt.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low heat.
Cook for 20 minutes or until the macaroni is tender, stirring often.
Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle with cheese.
Let cheese melt and serve.
Pro tips: Tomato products like sauce and puree are good sources of vitamins A and C. Also, try wholegrain noodles in this recipe for a heart-healthy spin.
Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.
“Our recipes are great for getting kids to help in the kitchen,” said Katie Funderburk, Alabama Extension’s SNAP-Ed coordinator. “Kids are more likely to try new foods when they helped make them.”
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides many recipes that are simple and budget friendly.
For more information about Live Well Alabama and to find more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com. Also, check out more Live Well Alabama tips and recipes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
