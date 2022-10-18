Samaritan's Purse has announced drop off locations for people to give "shoebox gifts" for children in need as part of Operation Christmas Child.
More than 4,500 will be collecting these donations of school supplies, hygiene products and toys during National Collection Week on Nov. 14-21. A guide for how to pack a shoebox gift can be found here.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Multiple locations are taking shoebox gifts throughout the Black Belt. Click here to find the nearest one to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.