An organization is bringing music and arts education to schools in Dallas County and surrounding Black Belt counties.
The organization is S.E.L.M.A., which stands for Selma Education Literacy Math & Arts. S.E.L.M.A. was founded by Alicia Chestnut, an Air Force veteran and classically trained actress who moved to Selma after living in Los Angeles. She founded the 501c(3) to bring “educational and STEAM-related workshops for our local school systems and community.”
To achieve her goal, Chestnut has partnered with Birmingham-based Red Mountain Theatre and the Alabama School of Math and Science, and she is coordinating it all with the school superintendents.
