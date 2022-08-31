Orioles prospect and Selma native Gunnar Henderson is being promoted alongside pitcher DL Hall for a playoff berth where they will be added to a roster of 28 players.
According to a report from baltimorebaseball.com both players are joining the team's taxi squad for game tonight and will be added to the roster for a game on Thursday.
Henderson has been No. 1 prospect in the minor leagues by Baseball America and No. 2 by MLB Pipeline, the report said.
