The Selma Sun has released its third annual Outdoors Special Section that this year highlights the important ecotourism element of the Black Belt of Alabama that you can read here.
The outdoors' beauty provides a gorgeous landscape that adds to our quality of life in Dallas County and the Black Belt. It offers many recreational options, such as fishing, hiking, camping and hunting. And it has sparked entrepreneurism within us to produce the best ways to maximize our outdoor experience.
In our Outdoors edition, we feature David Gaston who has done just that with his colorful and highly sought-after Gaston Custom Calls that he makes from his shop in Thomasville.
The duck calls Gaston makes here in the Black Belt have been sold in all 50 states and have also been delivered around the globe to France, England, Spain, Ukraine, Ireland and Australia. Read more about Gaston Custom Calls on Pages 6-7.
A Lowndes County woman has turned alligator taxidermy into a business. Lily Hagood is one of few taxidermists who specialize in alligators. Learn more about her business on Page 11.
Turkey hunting is one infusion of ecotourism, but experts are looking into a drop in the turkey population nationwide over the last 15 years that could impact that industry. Read more about that on Page 8.
Alligator season is only two weeks a year, but it has grown into a fun and popular sport in Alabama with friendly competition to see who catches the largest gator each of the two weekends. Read more about gator hunting on Page 5.
Ecotourism is huge for the Black Belt and even sustained in Alabama during the pandemic thanks to its wide range of outdoor options. Alabama recovered strongly in 2021 from the 2020 COVID pandemic with 26% more tourists vacationing in Alabama than the previous year. Those 28.2 million visitors spent a record amount of almost $20 billion. This was $3 billion higher than the prior record two years earlier, according to state economist Dr. Keivan Deravi.
Tourism is connected to 153,385 direct jobs, a 34% increase over the previous year. The study shows about 840 jobs related to tourism in Dallas County and 1,248 travel-related jobs in Dallas County, which is a 15% increase since 2019. That amounts to $32.2 million in direct and indirect earnings, an increase of $4 million since last year.
Dallas county got $276,000 in lodging taxes in 2021, 15% more than 2020, with many visitors coming to Dallas County for the historic value and a strong percent coming to enjoy the outdoors.
The latest study from Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association found that hunting and fishing in Alabama had a $1.1 billion economic impact on the state in 2019 and 25,000 jobs, with the rural Black Belt region leading the charge.
The Black Belt economic report covers Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.
The Selma Sun is proud to report our second annual Outdoor Special Edition in 2021 won First Place as the best special section in our category in the Alabama Press Association contest. We are honored to bring our third edition of the Selma-Dallas County Outdoors Special Section with unique and timely information for outdoors enthusiasts and hunters in the Black Belt and beyond.
