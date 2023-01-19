Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday.
Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles Crusoe said that the Selma High School shelter “is open and readily available. They have all of the resources you need there.”
Brown said he was impressed at the spirit of community and how everyone is pulling together to help each other. “It’s that spirit that allows us to accomplish what we have been doing the last few days,” Brown said.
Thousands of first aid and medical supplies have been distributed by the Red Cross to stations in the faith-based community, according to Brown.
“Folks, we’re trying to find you,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “You’re not at home because you are displaced. We need to find you, and the only way we can find you is you really need to register with FEMA. If we can’t find you, we can’t help you.”
FEMA will be going door to door, and they have registration stations set up at 2 Lawrence St., Selma City Hall, Dallas County Court House, Church Street United Methodist Church and Selma High School. Storm victims can also register and report damage with FEMA online or call 1-800-621-3362.
There is a 60-day time frame to report your damages that you received from the tornado. Crusoe said it’s also important to take photos. “Those photos may be requested when FEMA comes around or when you have a meeting with FEMA,” she said. “It’s very important that you show them those photos.”
As for donations, Perkins said that no official or representative of a legitimate organization will be knocking on doors asking for money. The only people knocking on doors will be FEMA, and they will be wearing their identification and FEMA jackets.
About 130 donors have given to the Black Belt Community Foundation fund, according to Perkins. He said the money in this fund will help bolster the local economy by replacing lost sales tax, lost property tax and replace lost franchise fees from people not having utilities on.
“We need the money more than we need toothpaste and diapers and those kinds of goods,” Perkins said. “When we have the money, we can give it to the people, and they can go buy what they need, and that will help stand up our local economy.” The Black Belt Community Foundation will vet the donors and track the money going out.
The Red Cross needs volunteers to help with damage assessment. If you want to find out more about the Red Cross or want to help, Call 1-800 REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Volunteers are asked to register at Church Street United Methodist Church, 214 Church St. “If you have already volunteered but have left town, you still need to go in to the QR code and register as a volunteer so we can count your hours and acknowledge you and your volunteer hours,” Perkins said. “If you are coming into town or already in town and are volunteering, go to Church Street United Methodist Church and register there.”
Volunteer hours can be used as a match to receive FEMA funds.
