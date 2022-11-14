The Pepsi-Cola Boggling Co. in Luverne has received a $500,000 CDBG grant to move from its long-time location in the southern portion of the city to a bigger facility and will create 10 new jobs.
The company will retain 79 employees as they prepare to move to a 75,000-square-foot building on a 17-acre site near U.S. Highway 331 and Richburg Hill Road.
The building for the current location has been there for 100 years, said a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs (AEDCA), which facilitated the grant.
“I know this is a bittersweet decision for Pepsi Cola after being in the downtown area for so long, but I am sure it is one that will greatly benefit Luverne, Crenshaw County and the surrounding area in the long run,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in the press release. “My congratulations to the city and Pepsi Cola for this venture and this opportunity for even more growth in the future.”
The City of Luverne is paying $283,625 as the CBDG grants will supply water and sewer lines to the new location.
“This expansion will give Pepsi Luverne room to grow, create jobs and better serve its customers through improved technology,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this project.”
