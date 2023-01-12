Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. was indicted of felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud, which was announced on Wednesday.
District Attorney Michael Jackson and State Secretary of State John Merrill held the press conference in Marion and outlined the charges that include a felony and a misdemeanor. Read about that here.
Turner released a response late Wednesday night on social media titled "Chairman's Response To Bogus Claim of Voter Fraud" that made many claims against Jackson. Here is the statement in its entirety:
"The Perry County Commission Chairman was informed about a press conference that ousted District Attorney Michael Jackson was to have announced that he had indicted the Chairman by a phone call from an informant inside the DA office.
The history between Jackson and Turner goes back to his first election against Ed Greene. Turner was unimpressed by Jackson then as he is now, but because Jackson was seeking to make history as the first African American to be elected, Turner and the powerful Perry County Civic League did not go public with opposition to Jackson. However, Jackson always knew he was not Turner's guy. After serving his first term in office Turner shot at Jackson with Attorney Haygood. Although unsuccessful, Haygood exposed Jackson on credibility and strange relationships with Drug cases in the 4th District. In Jackson's third bid for re-election Attorney Rose Sanders and Turner raised the heat up on the Jackson administration and his treatment of victims. Jackson knew Attorney Sanders was not serious about his defeat but he was weakened in the public eye.
Now in 2022, Turner had weakened Jackson's image and the lure of defeat was within reach. Turner's first cousin Robert Jr. had the clean-cut intelligence to make Jackson look like the buffoon he had displayed on tv over the last six years. Robert, Jr. would have the name recognition, intelligence, and money to run a creditable campaign to defeat a three-term incumbent like Jackson. Jackson sought the help of Turner believing that an earlier cross-up over Robert Jr.'s wife's bid for the circuit clerk would spill over into his DA race. That was a miscalculation on Jackson's part as Turner and his political organization worked overtime to defeat Jackson. Robert Jr. defeated Jackson in every county except Dallas, however, the margin was not enough to overcome the massacre Jackson would receive in Perry County. Robert Jr. defeated Jackson with 80% of the vote in Perry County and thus we are here today.
Chairman Turner stated that he is not concerned about Michael Jackson and his bogus change of ballot stuffing and mailing too many absentee ballots. if I am guilty of anything it was making sure Robert Jr. beat the hell out of Jackson and he did that. Turner said he agrees with Jackson's claim that the ballot box was stuff, not by him, but by the people of Perry County and the 4th Judicial District. The people were tired of politically motivated prosecutions by an incompetent district attorney. It is not going unnoticed that two days before he leaves office for good, he sends out a press release before he gets an arrest warrant or notifies the accused of the charges. Chairman Turner started he has not received any paperwork outlining the charges against him. Sheriff Jones when contacted has not received any paperwork to arrest the Chairman. The outgoing womanizer Secretary of State John Merrill acknowledged the investigation is ongoing and is asking people to contact his office which he vacates in two days with any information to help with the case. This is political theater at its finest. Merrill was at Turner's courthouse office two weeks ago asking that the Chairman throw him some business at his new government relation job with a Mississippi-based engineering firm.
Chairman Turner will go on with his schedule on January 13th Atlanta, January 14th Savannah Ga., and January 15th back in Atlanta ending the King Holiday with friends at Governor Kaye Ivey's inauguration on January 16th. The Chairman wishes Mike and John a happy King's Day and a peaceful retirement."
