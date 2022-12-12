Perry County will be audited by the state because of excessive federal government funding, according to a post from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr.
In his post, Turner said that the news is good for the county as this will prevent the loss of funding from the government.
"Chairman Turner sees this as a plus for the citizens, knowing that help is coming to address needed infrastructure and public work problems," his post said.
"The law requires each county that exceeds $750,000.00 in a fiscal year from federal grant funding to perform an audit. The county has received 1.19 million dollars in federal dollars for its EMA Program over the last year."
This will be addressed at the next meeting of the Perry County Commission on Dec. 13.
