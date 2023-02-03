Selma residents are asking what it will take to get somebody to pick up the debris piles that line many city streets three weeks after a tornado tore through town.
The answer is a signature from the President of the United States.
Congresswoman Terry Sewell and U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt have submitted a petition to President Joe Biden that would allow the federal government to pay for debris removal in Selma, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said at a Friday news conference. Perkins said he doesn’t know if or when Biden might sign the petition, which would clear the way for debris to be removed.
The presidential petition is needed because the city can’t cover the $20 million upfront cleanup costs, and the city can’t borrow the money. Perkins said Friday that although FEMA will reimburse the city 75% of the $20 million it would take to dispose of the debris, the city doesn’t have that much money on hand. In fact, $20 million is the city’s entire budget, Perkins said.
The city can’t borrow the money because it doesn’t have a bond rating because the Dario Melton administration did not file the required annual financial audits for three years. Perkins said the city has produced the audits and has refiled for a bond rating. But there is no rating now, and Perkins said the rating will likely be less favorable because the rating was cancelled. That means it will cost the city more to borrow money.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey agreed to have the state pay upfront for the cleanup in Selma, and FEMA would reimbursement the state, according to Perkins. FEMA rejected that plan because they can only reimburse government entities for debris pickup on streets they controlled before the disaster. Debris on Broad Street and Dallas Avenue have been cleaned up because they are state roads, Perkins said. Meanwhile, city streets in the tornado’s path remain lined with debris three weeks after the event.
“I want to get this work done without breaking the city,” Perkins said. “That is my goal, my commitment. We will get this done. It will be sooner rather than later.”
Perkins said, “Rapidly moving forward is not in best interest of the city. If we do not manage this properly, it could bankrupt the city.”
Perkins said he has formally asked FEMA to deploy trailers to house residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged. “FEMA’s position has been that (trailers) are a function of last resort,” Perkins said. “I’ve been concerned since Day 2 (of the tornado recovery). I felt we needed those units then.”
Perkins has been out of the office for a week because he contracted COVID. “It’s my first COVID journey,” Perkins said. “It’s been quite a journey.”
