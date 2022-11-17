Photographic Nights of Selma will begin tomorrow and will go through Sunday, Nov. 20 at ArtsRevive.
Founded by Stephane Kossmann and JoAnne Bland, the event is part of a series with sister festivals in France and Morocco. It takes place by the Alabama River next to Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“When my friend Stephane approached me the with idea of starting a photography festival in Selma, I knew instantly it was an event that could help to bring our community together," said Bland.
"This event will allow people who love Selma to come together and work toward its success regardless of race or religion. It will also allow us to showcase our hometown and show others what we have to offer.”
This event's guest of honor will be John Simmons, who is a cinematographer, artist and educator in addition to being a photographer.
ArtsRevive is located at 3 Church Street in Selma.
