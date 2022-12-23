A man from Troy in Pike County has died after an industrial accident at a lumber manufacturing plant.
According to a report from Alabama News Network the man has been identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20.
With assistance Troy Fire Department and the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, officers from the Troy Police Department responded to a call at Rex Lumber.
Kilpatrick was killed while working on machinery. No other details have been released.
Read the full story here.
