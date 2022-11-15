Authorities are investigating the murder of a man in Pine Hill that occurred on Sunday.
According to Alabama News Network, this is the first murder of the year for the Wilcox County city.
At around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday authorities were called to the 200 block of Gwen Road where they discovered the body of the victim, identified as LaDarren Jones.
Jones was found to have been shot.
No suspects have been arrested in as police continue to investigate the case with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Pine Hill Police Department at 334-963-4351.
