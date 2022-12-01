Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha C. Gailes released more information about the drive-by shooting that killed a teen girl and injured her brother with their 9 year old sister watching unharmed in the car.
Gailes said in a statement that ran in the Wilcox Progressive Era on Thursday that 911 got a call at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 from 19-year-old Rashod Saulsberry saying shots were fired at his car while he was driving from the parking lot of S&K Mini Mart store with his sisters and his 17-year-old sister was killed.
The store is located at Hwy 5 Sandpit Road in Pine Hill.
"The vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti that Saulsberry was driving, had major damage from what appeared to be from multiple gunshots. Inside the vehicle was a 17-year-old female victim who was identified and pronounced deceased on the scene. After removing her body, she was transported to forensics," the chief reported.
Rashod Saulsberry was transported to Thomasville hospital, then later transported to USA Hospital in Mobile for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.
"Also in the vehicle with Saulsberry was his 9 year old sister who only by the grace of God was unharmed. After being treated, she was released back into the care of her mother," she said.
Suspect Tyquez Hare was arrested Tuesday morning in Selma and transported to Wilcox County Jail where he remains incarcerated on capital murder and attempted murder charges. Other charges are pending as the case is still under investigation, chief reported.
"I contacted SBI and after agreeing to assist me, I turned this case over to them for further investigation," Gailes said. "I encourage everyone who may have valuable information regarding this senseless shooting to contact me at 334-963-4351. You may remain anonymous."
Gailes thanked SBI for "working diligently in assisting me in solving the case," and Chief Deputy Demarco Cottrell and Wilcox County Sheriff's Office deputies, Clarke County Sheriff's Office, Thomasville Police Department, Jackson Police Department, E-911, EMS, and all other agencies "who answered the call to assist in any way."
"My thoughts and prayers are with all the families who have lost loved ones in this senseless shootings. I know this is a very difficult time for your as well as the community but I ask that you please remain patient as we continue our investigation," Gailes said.
