A town hall meeting in Pine Hill will discuss gun violence, mentoring and other topics today at Leona's Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other topics will include job training, after school activities, grants for community improvement and more.
Leona's Kitchen is located at 4957 County Road 18.
