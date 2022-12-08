Pioneer Electric Cooperative is taking applications for high school juniors to have a chance to be delegates of the Youth Tour.
Selected applicants will have a chance to tour the capitol in Montgomery and the capitol in Washington DC where they will engage with educational workshops and discussions.
Click here to download the application.
