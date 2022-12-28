A pipe burst at the Greenville High School gym has caused "catastrophic" damage to the floor, forcing the Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball games to be moved to the high school.
According to Butler County Sports Network the gym floor of Greenville Middle School will be resurfaced and the rest of the season's games will be played there.
“Our team has a positive mindset going forward and we aren’t going to make excuses or feel sorry for ourselves,” Tigers Head Coach Brandon Matthews said. “Our standard remains the same and our vision of building leaders and pursuing excellence is what we are still committed to.”
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Dunbar Gym for practice, the network reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.