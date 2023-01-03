A suspect linked to the deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Mobile was apprehended by police Sunday.
According to Mobile Police, a male suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening and received medical treatment before being booked into Mobile Metro Jail on murder charges.
Police have yet to release the identity of the alleged shooter.
"Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile," Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. "I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event."
Shots rang out just before midnight on Saturday as a suspect opened fire on Dauphin Street near the "Moon Pie over Mobile" event in downtown Mobile, killing one person and injuring nine others.
The one fatality was a 24-year-old man who died at the scene, Lagniappe reported. The other victims ranged in age from 17 to 57 and sustained wounds of various severity.
1819 News is a news parter with Selma Sun. To connect with the author of this story, or to comment, email daniel.taylor@1819news.com.
