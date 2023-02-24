Police continue to investigate what happened to the driver of a car left abandoned with 'a lot' of blood inside on the Edmund Pettus Bridge Tuesday morning.
Water rescue boats from around the region have been scouring the Alabama River since Tuesday looking for a body based on reports the driver may have jumped off the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
State and local officials contacted by the Selma Sun say they are still investigating the case.
Interim Selma Police Chief Tommy Reese said on Tuesday that officers found the white vehicle at 4 a.m. left parked on the bridge.
“When officers arrived they found an unoccupied white vehicle on the bridge. There was a lot of blood inside the car," he told the Selma Sun. The case is under investigation by the Selma Police, the Dallas County Sheriff Department, State Bureau of Investigation, the Marine Police and the Rescue Squad.
Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said the vehicle was found parked on the bridge with no driver. The owner of the vehicle also has not showed up at work yet today, he added.
Granthum added they don't know what they have yet, but that "we have a car on the bridge but no person. The car came back to a subject that did not show up for work today. The river is moving really fast today."
Police cars are parked blocking one lane of the bridge as the investigation continues.
The Selma Sun will update this story as we learn more.
