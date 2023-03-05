Selma police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car March 2.
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said police found Quintarius Perkins in his silver Chevrolet at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Division Street and Burgundy Avenue with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Dallas County coroner, according to Fulford.
The Selma Police Department is asking if anyone has any information that you believe will bring the person(s) involved in the crime to justice, please contact 334-874-2190.
