A flood watch as been issued for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, and Sumter counties through the evening.
According to Dallas County Emergency Management rivers, creeks, streams and low lying areas are at risk for flooding during this time.
The public is advised to keep up with weather updates and take precautions as needed.
