A motorcyclist from Prattville was killed in an accident on I-85 in Montgomery.
According to Alabama News Network the accident occurred on Monday morning on I-85 Northbound near Ann Street.
It was a two-vehicle accident where Michael Bonicelli, 25, was identified as the victim.
Bonicelli was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not harmed.
