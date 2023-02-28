President Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be in Selma Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, U.S. Rep Terri Sewell said Tuesday.
Sewell invited President Biden to visit Selma during his 2023 State of the Union Address.
“I am thrilled that President Biden has accepted my invitation to visit Selma for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday,” Sewell said in a news release. “As Selma continues to recover from the Jan. 12 storms, President Biden’s presence will send a clear message that our community is not alone and shows that the federal government will continue to be a partner in rebuilding Selma and Dallas County. I look forward to welcoming the President to my hometown as we reflect on the sacrifices of the Foot Soldiers in the name of equality and justice for all.”
Many dignitaries have made the voyage to Selma for Jubilee over the years to march alongside thousands of attendees over the Edmund Pettus Bridge to celebrate the historic protest by African Americans to earn equal voting rights. Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris was the guest speaker. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton came in 2019 and former President Obama came in 2015.
