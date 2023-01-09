President Joe Biden signed into law on Friday a bill submitted by Rep. Terri Sewell that declares the Black Belt region in Alabama a National Heritage Area.
The bill, titled H.R. 3222, was first passed by the House in July. An amended version passed the Senate on Dec. 20 and then passed the House on Dec. 22 with a vote of 326 to 95.
The designation will reportedly create new funding and tourism "opportunities," said an announcement from Sewell.
“Today is a truly historic day for Alabama’s Black Belt!” she said. “For the first time, many historic areas in the Black Belt will be designated as a National Heritage Area, freeing up additional federal resources for historic preservation, tourism, and economic development. Passage of this bill is the culmination of years of tireless advocacy and negotiation on behalf of the residents of the Black Belt!”
National Heritage Areas are eligible to receive up to $1 million in federal funding to preserve sites considered to be historically important. Black Belt communities can now work with the University of West Alabama and the National Park Service for a management plan.
“This designation starts a new chapter for us and provides confirmation that this region with its famously rich soils and landscapes and its undeniably complex history has even more to contribute to the American story,” said Dr. Tina Naremore Jones, who is Assistant Provost and Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development at the University of West Alabama.
“Our new heritage area will not only provide a platform in which to showcase the rich culture, history and natural resources of the region, but it will ensure a space in which we can all learn and appreciate our shared heritage. In addition, heritage areas generate positive economic impact by building local capacity through the leveraging of shared resources. At UWA, we look forward to building on the relationships that have formed as part of these shared efforts towards designation. This is an exciting day for our region.”
