A press conference regarding the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Members of the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and the Bridge Crossing Jubilee and other leaders will speak on a "very special" Bridge Crossing Jubilee on March 2-6, said a press release from former state senator, Hank Sanders.
With weather permitting the conference will be held at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. If the weather doesn't permit it will be moved to the conference room of One Union Street.
The public is invited to attend.
