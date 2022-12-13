City, school and law enforcement officials are holding a press conference on Wednesday to release updated information about the death of a student at Selma High School on Nov. 8.
The 10:30 a.m. press conference is being held at Vaughan Smitherman Museum on Union St. It is being led by Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. of the City of Selma; Dr. Zickeyous M. Byrd, Superintendent, Selma City School District; Chief Kenta Fulford, Selma Police Department and representatives from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.
The officials will make a joint statement updating the public on recent developments in the investigation of the death of Selma High School student, Trumaine Mitchell Jr.
Read more Selma Sun coverage about the student's death here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.