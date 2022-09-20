The City of Selma will hold a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 22 to announce an agreement with the Department of the Army for the Flood Risk and Bank Stabilization Project.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. will hold the conference with Col. Jeremy Chapman, United States Army Corps of Engineers at the Songs of Selma Park located near Edmund Pettus Bridge.
The conference is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m.
"Federal funds were provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Division J, Title III of Public Law 117-58 to initiate design of a project for flood risk management and bank stabilization in Selma, Alabama," said a press release from the City of Selma. "Once completed, this project will strengthen the river bank in the project location."
