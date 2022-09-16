Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) Church in Marion Junction celebrated its 200th year on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Dr. Charles Edgar of Huntsville delivered a sermon with assistance from Rev. Rabun Williams of Monroeville. Other ARP congregation members sang in choir while Judy Lurwig played piano.
See below for a history sent to media by the church:
Organized in 1822, three years after Alabama entered the Union, Prosperity is the oldest Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Alabama. In early years, the church was supplied by ministers who rode horseback from the Carolinas. The first church building, according to tradition, was a log house near the Cahaba River, site now unknown. A frame building was erected in 1844, three miles south of the present building, adjacent to Prosperity Cemetery. This building burned and was rebuilt in 1871. In 1891, the building was moved to Harrells. In 1914 it was moved again, to the present site in Marion Junction. The annex was added in 1959.
In 1830, Rev. James P. Pressly was installed as pastor of Prosperity and Lebanon Church, located in Wilcox County. He was followed by Rev. Joseph McCreary, who was killed in the explosion of the steamship Lucy Walker while returning from the 1844 meeting of Synod. Both men lived in Wilcox County and rode horseback to Prosperity for services. They were followed by three resident ministers, Rev. James Young, Rev. Joseph Lowry, and Rev. W.A. Blakely.
Synod met with Prosperity in 1848. At that meeting a member of Prosperity, William Johnston, donated money for a telescope and comet seeker for Erskine College at a cost of $1200. The telescope was made by Henry Fitz, the first important American telescope maker. Today it is housed in the South Carolina State Museum and is considered the oldest surviving American manufactured telescope known to still exist.
Beginning on the second Sabbath in September, 1917, Prosperity became a joint pastorate with the Camden ARP Church, with the minister living in Camden and preaching at Prosperity once a month. The arrangement has continued with Camden for over 100 years, with the Bethel ARP Church, Oak Hill, becoming part of the charge in 1953. Rev. Renwick Carlisle Kennedy served the church for 47 years, from 1927 until 19 74. Eight installed pastors and several stated supplies have followed.
The first two elders at Prosperity were Bernard Johnson and Thomas Craig. Today’s elders are Bernard Sanderson, Thomas Moore, and Bruce Perdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.