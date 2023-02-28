The public is invited to the Community Joy Festival that will take place on the first day of the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee on Thursday, March 2.
There will be free food, games, giveaways, resources and music featuring DJ Whoodini.
The event will be held at the Ronnie Sharpe Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.