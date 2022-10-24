The City of Selma will hold a meeting to hear opinions from the public on a proposal to apply to the Alabama Department of Transportation's (ALDOT) Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program or ATRIP II.
Representatives from the Office of Planning and Development, Public Works Department and Civil Southeast will discuss the proposal, titled the Broad Street Streetscape & Safety Improvements Project.
Questions and comments will be taken from the audience.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on 1000 Selma Avenue.
